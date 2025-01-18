AccuWeather Alert: Chicago weather forecast includes 4 days of bitter cold temperatures

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 18, 2025 10:22PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bitter cold temperatures are expected in the Chicago area Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front is ushering in much colder air during the day Saturday, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

Saturday will see temperatures in the 20s and gusty winds bringing wind chill down into the single digits at times.

The core of the Arctic air arrives Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday. Morning lows will drop below zero for Monday morning and Tuesday morning, but the cold will linger on Wednesday, Dutra said.

Wind chills will be -10 to -20 late Sunday, -15 to -25 Monday morning, -15 to -30 Tuesday morning, and -10 to -20 Wednesday morning.

Temperatures moderate some toward the end of next week, but will still be cold.

