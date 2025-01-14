Chicago weather forecast: Light snow coats city, NW Indiana on Tuesday

Video captured by ABC7 shows drivers slowly moving down I-80 in Indiana as snow coated the corridor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light snow coated the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana on Tuesday.

ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said the snow would be an inconvenience during the morning rush.

However, the snow was forecasted to clear out by midday in the Chicago area.

Snow could linger in NW Indiana until 10 a.m.

Butler said the highest total seen by 9 a.m. was two inches.

Some areas in Indiana could see up to three inches by the time the front passes through.

As the snow winds down, temperatures are likely to drop a bit and so will the wind chills, Butler said.

Illinois State Police said they are on the Emergency Snow Plan,