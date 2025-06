Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of west suburbs

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a threat for severe weather Sunday in parts of the Chicago area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect until 3:15 p.m. for Kane County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. for DuPage County.

The scattered severe storms could include gusty winds, but there does not appear to be any threat of tornadoes, ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra said.