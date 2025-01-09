24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago weather forecast: Snow expected during Friday morning commute

Thursday, January 9, 2025 8:15PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow is expected across the Chicago area during the Friday morning commute, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Two inches of snow are expected around the city, but steady snow for the morning commute will create slick spots, Mowry said, issuing an AccuWeather Alert.

There could be some 3-inch totals south of Chicago.

Snow will start around 3 a.m. and continue until about 3 p.m., Mowry said.

The high Friday is 30 degrees, with a low of 22.

There's also a chance for snow Sunday, but only a dusting of about 1-inch is expected, he said.

