Chicago White Sox launch Diamond Impact Awards for non-profits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox Charities have launched their new Diamond Impact Awards.

The awards provide multiple $125,000 gifts to local non-profits.

"The 2025 Diamond Impact Awards allow us to deepen our commitment to Chicagoland through grassroots partnerships that share our mission of building a stronger, healthier community," Christine O'Reilly, CWSC executive director and White Sox vice president of community relations, said. "These grants are designed to have an immediate, lasting effect on the programs they support, offering a direct impact to people who are truly the boots on the ground and at the forefront of positive social impact in our very own communities around Chicagoland."

For more information, visit whitesox.com/diamondawards.

