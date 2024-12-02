Chicago begins towing cars with winter overnight parking ban in effect

City handed out flyers instead of towing cars during grace period on Sunday

The Chicago winter overnight parking ban is in effect with enforcement beginning Monday after a grace period on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago drivers are in for a rude awakening Monday morning with the city's overnight winter parking ban in effect.

That means it will be an expensive trip to the pound for those that have had their car towed.

The parking ban actually began Sunday, December 1, but the city offered a grace period because of the holiday weekend and left warning flyers instead. But that grace period is now over.

The parking ban is enforced, regardless of snow, on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city from 3 to 7 a.m. according to the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.

This allows emergency vehicles and public transportation to move freely in the winter months and snow removal crews to salt and plow critical routes at any point during winter weather events.

There are signs permanently posted along the affected routes, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to drivers.

But if you do fall victim, you will be towed and face a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25 a day.

You can call 311 to find out if your vehicle was towed and where to pick it up. The parking ban is now in effect through April 1.

Vehicles will be towed to Pounds 2, located at 10301 S. Doty Ave., or 6, located at 701 N. Sacramento Ave.

Visit shovels.chicago.gov for a map of streets impacted by the ban. Motorists can also call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed.