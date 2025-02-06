24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman killed in rollover crash identified by Norridge police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 6, 2025 4:37PM
NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman died after police said her car drifted and rolled over in Norridge on Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 7600-block of Irving Park Road in the north suburbs, police said.

A woman's vehicle drifted into a parking lane and crashed a parked car. Her car then rolled over and pinned her, police said.

The driver died due to her injuries from the crash.

She was identified as 42-year-old Nadia Al-Mutairi of Chicago.

No other information was available.

