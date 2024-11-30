Chicagoans brave cold weather for Wrigley Field Illinois-Northwestern football game, holiday events

Chicagoans braved cold temperatures Saturday for the Illinois-Northwestern football game at Wrigley Field and holiday events across the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The bitterly cold temperatures across Chicago are not stopping people from enjoying the city.

The Fighting Illini beat the Wildcats 38-28 Saturday at Wrigley Field while many fans and holiday-season revelers dealt with the weather.

"It's very fun out here, but cold," Kevin Klocker said.

Thousand of people packed Wrigley Field for some Big Ten football as plenty of other stuff was going on across the city. People were braving the cold.

"It was really cold. I can't feel my feet, but Illinois is winning, so it's worth it," a fan named Maggie said.

With wind chills in the single-digits, people are trying to find any way to stay warm.

"Hand warmers literally everywhere," Kelset Magad said. "Two jackets... I have like three pants on. We're doing amazing."

Despite the cold, the city was still jam packed with action from Wrigleyville to the lakefront. People said their plans Saturday night may have to move indoors, though.

"I think we're gonna go to Christmas bars and see where the night takes us," Maggie said.

Warning centers are also prepared across the city, available to all residents in need of shelter.

The first wave of freezing temperatures is always hardest for Chicagoans, but some say they're ready for it.

"I think I'm just gonna power through it and do the best I can," a woman named Kelsey said.