What to know about Small Business Saturday discounts, promotions in Lincoln Square, Ravenswood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lincoln Square and Ravenswood are the perfect places to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

Businesses up and down Lincoln Avenue are offering special discounts and promotions with other festive events taking place throughout Saturday.

When you shop small, you are not just checking off things on your holiday list. You are supporting local businesses and keeping money in the community.

Rudy Flores, the president and CEO of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, joined ABC7 to talk about the importance of Small Business Saturday and what types of deals local businesses are offering.

