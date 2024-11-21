Chicago's 1st restaurant staffed with people in recovery now open in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's first restaurant staffed intentionally with people in recovery opened this week in the West Loop.

Mac's Deli is a project from Haymarket Center, a nonprofit that helps people with substance abuse disorders, mental health challenges and primary care conditions.

The workers get on-the-job training, so they can leave Haymarket Center with marketable skills and a stronger chance of success.

Haymarket Center CEO Dr. Dan Lustig and Mac's Deli employee Corey Lee joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about it.

Mac's Deli is located at 124 N. Sangamon St. It's open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.