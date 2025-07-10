Chicago Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. wants son to replace him after retirement, drawing criticism

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The longest-serving member currently on the Chicago City Council is retiring at the end of the month. Alderman Walter Burnett Jr. of the 27th Ward wants his son Walter Burnett III to be appointed to replace him.

Some critics say this could be another example of "The Chicago Way."

Chicago politicians have been using clout to get family or friends appointed or hired to positions in city government for as long as anyone can remember. It raises the question: are voters getting the best representation possible?

"First of all, I'm grateful to the people of the 27th Ward, grateful to all of the people who helped me on my journey," Burnett Jr. said.

They could be qualified, they could excel, but the voters don't get to decide that. That is decided by the politicians. Laura Washington, ABC7 Political Analyst

After three decades as an alderman, Burnett Jr. will leave his office on the third floor at City Hall at the end of the month. He was first elected alderman in 1995. He's retiring with hopes of being appointed to head the Chicago Housing Authority.

Burnett Jr. would like to see his son Walter Burnett III appointed to take his place on the council.

"So my younger son, is very known in the community, known by all my community organizations, everybody I work with, you know, and he has the temperament, he has the work ethics," Burnett Jr. said.

"Well, 'The Chicago Way' is all about people taking care of their family members and using politics and government as a way to do it," ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said. "This is not the first time you've seen this happen."

Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley appointed Carrie Austin to City Council to replace her husband after he passed away. Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed Deb Mell to replace her retiring father. Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot appointed Monique Scott to replace her brother when he took a job in the private sector.

"Look at the people in the media who kids grow up and do what they parents do," Burnett Jr. said. "Look at look at pastor kids. Look most pastors are second generation pastors. Look at corporations. It's natural."

However, former alderman and UIC Political Science Professor Dick Simpson says there are problems with "The Chicago Way" of doing things.

"One of them is often the children aren't as qualified as whoever the adult was that preceded them," Simpson. "There's no guarantee that blood will bring competence in politics."

State law allows mayors to appoint replacements when a council member leaves office with less than 28 months left in their term, but that practice leaves questions about voter input.

"They could be qualified, they could excel, but the voters don't get to decide that. That is decided by the politicians," Washington said. "It's an inside baseball game. It's done behind closed doors."

Whatever happens with the upcoming vacancy in the 27th Ward, the voters will still have a say in the 2027 election. Whoever Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints will have the distinct advantage as the incumbent.