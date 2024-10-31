Buckingham Fountain to switch off water for season Thursday after light, music show

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Thursday, October 31, 2024 10:00AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a sign that summer really is over. The water is being turned off at Buckingham Fountain.

The Chicago Park District is turning the fountain off for winter after a final light show and music Thursday at 10:35 p.m.

The fountain's major displays begin at the top of every hour and last for 20 minutes.

Buckingham Fountain welcomes millions of visitors each year.

It is one of the largest fountains in the world, and it shoots out water up to 150 feet into the air.

