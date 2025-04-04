Chicago's Home Run Inn adds deep dish pizza to menu

The company is adding another classic staple to its menu: deep dish pizza.

The company is adding another classic staple to its menu: deep dish pizza.

The company is adding another classic staple to its menu: deep dish pizza.

The company is adding another classic staple to its menu: deep dish pizza.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Home Run Inn Pizza is arguably the best thin crust pizza in Chicago. And its frozen pizzas are among the best, nationally!

Now the company is adding another classic staple to its menu: deep dish pizza.

Just in time for National Deep Dish Pizza Day Saturday. And this is a first for the company!

To celebrate - there's a special offer all weekend for small deep dish pizzas and the original thin crusts!

Home Run Inn is also the pizza of the Chicago Cubs, so you can grab a slice at the Friendly Confines.