24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago's Home Run Inn adds deep dish pizza to menu

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 4, 2025 12:27PM
Home Run Inn adds deep dish to its menu
The company is adding another classic staple to its menu: deep dish pizza.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Home Run Inn Pizza is arguably the best thin crust pizza in Chicago. And its frozen pizzas are among the best, nationally!

Now the company is adding another classic staple to its menu: deep dish pizza.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Just in time for National Deep Dish Pizza Day Saturday. And this is a first for the company!

To celebrate - there's a special offer all weekend for small deep dish pizzas and the original thin crusts!

Home Run Inn is also the pizza of the Chicago Cubs, so you can grab a slice at the Friendly Confines.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW