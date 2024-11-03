Chicago's northern suburbs featured in Hulu's 'Christmas on the Ranch'

The movie 'Christmas on the Ranch' is streaming on Hulu, the parent company of ABC7.

Chicago featured in Hulu's 'Christmas on the Ranch'

Chicago featured in Hulu's 'Christmas on the Ranch' The movie 'Christmas on the Ranch' is streaming on Hulu, the parent company of ABC7.

Chicago featured in Hulu's 'Christmas on the Ranch' The movie 'Christmas on the Ranch' is streaming on Hulu, the parent company of ABC7.

Chicago featured in Hulu's 'Christmas on the Ranch' The movie 'Christmas on the Ranch' is streaming on Hulu, the parent company of ABC7.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A holiday movie shot in Chicago and the northern suburbs had its big debut this weekend.

"Christmas On The Ranch" features scenes in the city, Mundelein, Hawthorn Woods and Long Grove.

The movie is the third in a trilogy of Christmas movies shot in the northwest suburbs, previous entries were "Christmas With Felicity" and "Reporting for Christmas."

The film is set in Ohio, where a talk-show relationship expert is stranded at a ranch before Christmas. There, she meets a charming rancher.

Most of the principal photography took place at Country Ridge Stables in Mundelein and the Zia West equestrian facility in Hawthorn Woods.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

