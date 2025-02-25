Chicago's Ukrainian community holds prayer vigil marking 3 years since Russian invasion

A prayer vigil is being held at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral on Monday to mark three years since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple religious leaders, Chicago's Ukrainian community and supporters are gathering on Monday night to mark an anniversary to a war they are praying will end.

Holy Name Cathedral is hosting an interfaith service together with the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy.

The prayer service will feature special Ukrainian memorial prayers and performances in addition to prayers led by different religious community leaders.

The anniversary comes as Russia has launched its heaviest drone attack since the full-scale war began on February 24, 2022.

So far, thousands have been killed since Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine three years ago. This occasion is a solemn one as negotiations over peace talks continue.

Those talks and the war abroad are being closely watched by the thousands of Ukrainian-Americans in Chicago.

"It breaks my heart, it's horrible that this is still happening, that people are dying every day," said Chicago-based MedGlobal Dr. Olga Maihutiak.

Local doctors say Ukrainian residents are physically and mentally exhausted from war and want it to end soon, but they are fearful.

Maihutiak is currently in Ukraine working on humanitarian efforts with MedGlobal. The organization educates Ukrainian doctors and nurses and operates mobile clinics on the front lines. Maihutiak says as the war has taken a big toll on Ukraine's healthcare system.

"We're seeing all of the attacks Russia has made 1,940 attacks on healthcare system, on hospitals, on maternity centers, on ambulances and health care workers," Maihutiak said.

Northwestern University Medicine's Dr. Vitaily Poylin has gone back to his home country a few times since the war began to help with surgeries.

"They have a military medical system, but it's technically supposed to take care of everybody who is in military. But they are overwhelmed," Poylin said.

Both doctors say Ukrainian residents are physically and mentally exhausted from war and want it to end soon, but they are fearful.

"Since I came there the first question is, what do you think is going to happen, you know, with the new elected president," Maihutiak said.

President Donald Trump's radical shift in policy has rattled Ukrainians. But Poylin believes people are ready for the war to end as long as Ukraine is protected in the long term.

"So, I think I'm kind of feeling, from talking to them, they're willing to make some concessions. As long as they did, they don't have to worry about what's going to happen five, 10 years from now," Poylin said.

On Monday evening, Chicago's Ukrainian community will gather at Holy Name Cathedral for a prayer vigil. They are praying for peace and the continued support of the American people and government.