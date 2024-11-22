Seniors robbed in series of attacks in Chinatown neighborhood, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Robbers have been targeting seniors in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, police warned on Friday.

Police said in each incident, a group approaches a senior citizen and shove or punch them. The suspects brandish a pocketknife and/or spray their victims with mace or pepper spray.

The thieves then search the victim and take belongings from their pockets or purses.

The robberies, which have targeted people between 63 and 80 years old, happened at the following times and locations:





2200-block of South Princeton Avenue on Nov. 15 at 6:15 p.m.

2200-block of South Princeton Avenue on Nov. 17 at 7 a.m.

2300-block of South Stewart Avenue on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.

300-block of West 23rd Street on Nov. 19 at 5:15 p.m.

200-block of West 22nd Place on Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

There are at least three offenders, police said.

One suspect is described as a man between 30 and 60 years old who is between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. He has a short hairstyle and wears a black jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt and black or dark blue pants.

Another suspect is described as a woman between 40 and 50 years old who weighs between 120 and 150 pounds. She wears black pants and a white jacket.

Police said there was no detailed description of the third suspect.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8384.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood