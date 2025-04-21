Chinese robots ran against humans in the world's first humanoid half-marathon. They lost by a mile

HONG KONG -- If the idea of robots taking on humans in a road race conjures dystopian images of android athletic supremacy, then fear not, for now at least.

More than 20 two-legged robots competed in the world's first humanoid half-marathon in China on Saturday, and - though technologically impressive - they were far from outrunning their human masters over the long distance.

Teams from several companies and universities took part in the race, a showcase of China's advances on humanoid technology as it plays catch-up with the US, which still boasts the more sophisticated models.

And the chief of the winning team said their robot - though bested by the humans in this particular race - was a match for similar models from the West, at a time when the race to perfect humanoid technology is hotting up.

Coming in a variety of shapes and sizes, the robots jogged through Beijing's southeastern Yizhuang district, home to many of the capital's tech firms.

Over the past few months, videos of China's humanoid robots performing bike rides, roundhouse kicks and side flips have blown up the internet, often amplified by state media as a key potential driver of economic growth.

In a 2023 policy document, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology identified the humanoid robotics industry as a "new frontier in technological competition," setting a 2025 target for mass production and secure supply chains for core components.

Fears have mounted in recent years about how artificial intelligence - and robots - may one day outsmart humans.

And while AI models are fast gaining ground, sparking concern for everything from security to the future of work, Saturday's race suggested that humans still at least have the upper hand when it comes to running.

The robots were pitted against 12,000 human contestants, running side by side with them in a fenced-off lane.

After setting off from a country park, participating robots had to overcome slight slopes and a winding 21-kilometer (13-mile) circuit before they could reach the finish line, according to state-run outlet Beijing Daily.

Just as human runners needed to replenish themselves with water, robot contestants were allowed to get new batteries during the race. Companies were also allowed to swap their androids with substitutes when they could no longer compete, though each substitution came with a 10-minute penalty.

The first robot across the finish line, Tiangong Ultra - created by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center - finished the route in two hours and 40 minutes. That's nearly two hours short of the human world record of 56:42, held by Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo. The winner of the men's race on Saturday finished in 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Alan Fern, professor of computer sciences, AI and robotics at Oregon State University, told CNN he was "actually very impressed" that the robots managed within the time limit, saying he "would have bet that none of them would finish."

Fern added that there are many companies in China, the US and Europe that are developing their own humanoid robots but says there's no "clear leader" in the industry at this point.

"And it's gonna be interesting to see. I'm just excited that there's so many options at this point in time," he told CNN's Kristie Lu Stout.

Tang Jian, chief technology officer for the robotics innovation center, said Tiangong Ultra's performance was aided by long legs and an algorithm allowing it to imitate how humans run a marathon.

"I don't want to boast but I think no other robotics firms in the West have matched Tiangong's sporting achievements," Tang said, according to the Reuters news agency, adding that the robot switched batteries just three times during the race.

The 1.8-meter robot came across a few challenges during the race, which involved multiple battery changes. It also needed a helper to run alongside it with his hands hovering around its back, in case of a fall.

Most of the robots required this kind of support, with a few tied to a leash. Some were led by a remote control.

Amateur human contestants running in the other lane had no difficulty keeping up, with the curious among them taking out their phones to capture the robotic encounters as they raced along.

