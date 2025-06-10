More victims come forward in Aurora chiropractor sex abuse case, officials say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban chiropractor was released after more victims came forward in sex abuse allegations, officials said.

Aurora chiropractor Murtaza Hameed, 46, is facing 13 more charges related to criminal sexual abuse regarding young patients.

Hameed, who lives in Naperville, is accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy in January and a 16-year-old in 2016 at Arwa Chiropractic, located in the 3800-block of McCoy Drive.

After he was arrested in May, three more victims came forward saying the chiropractor inappropriately touched them.

The incidents allegedly happened between July 2016 through January 2025 to boys and adult men.

Aurora police said Hameed is the only practicing chiropractor in that office.

He is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of attempted criminal sexual assault and one count of misdemeanor battery, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said.

Since his arrest, he has remained in custody, At Tuesday's court appearance a judge granted Hameed to be released on electronic monitoring with home confinement. He was ordered to not speak with any minors, expect his own children.

Hameed's next court appearance is scheduled for July 8.

Authorities urged anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has additional information to contact Hillgoth at cosentij@aurora.il.us or 630-256-5554.

