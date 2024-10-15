WATCH LIVE

Commercial building catches fire in Elgin near Charles Street

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 8:13PM
Chopper 7 over response to large building fire in west suburbs
ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A building in the west suburbs caught fire on Tuesday, video shows.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 2:30 p.m. as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

It appeared that the fire broke out at a building material facility at 1050 St Charles Street.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

Video captured by ABC7 Chicago shows extensive damage to the facility.

It is unknown if anybody was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check ABC7 Chicago for updates.

