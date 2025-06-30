Large pot hole leaves 30 cars stranded on Tri-State Tollway, video shows

Chopper 7 was over the scene as at least 30 vehicles were left with flat tires on the Tri-State Tollway in the Justice area.
The reports came in at about 8:30 a.m. on I-294 near 83rd Street.
Illinois State Police said a pot hole that measured 8 ft. by 3 ft. caused the damage.
Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 9:30 a.m. showing as crews worked to fix the reported pot holes on I-294.
Crews shut down the two left lanes in order to start repairs. The lanes are expected to be closed for a couple of hours.