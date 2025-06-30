24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Large pot hole leaves 30 cars stranded on Tri-State Tollway, video shows

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 2:59PM
Illinois State Police said a pot hole that measured 8 ft. by 3 ft. caused the damage on Monday.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as at least 30 vehicles were left with flat tires on the Tri-State Tollway in the Justice area.

The reports came in at about 8:30 a.m. on I-294 near 83rd Street.

Illinois State Police said a pot hole that measured 8 ft. by 3 ft. caused the damage.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 9:30 a.m. showing as crews worked to fix the reported pot holes on I-294.

Crews shut down the two left lanes in order to start repairs. The lanes are expected to be closed for a couple of hours.

