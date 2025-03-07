Chris Jones hypnotizes 'Windy City Weekend' audience member

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Windy City Weekend" had a live studio audience this Friday. It's a few days before Val Warner's birthday on March 11, and co-host Ryan Chiaverini kicked off the show by giving Warner a surprise birthday cake.

Members of the audience also celebrated Warner's birthday, with many in the group dressed in birthday attire.

Warner and Chiaverini then chatted about pop culture stories in the news. First, they talked about a new study from eatthis.com, which lists the unhealthiest foods on the planet. Chiaverini quizzed Warner on the list: Potato chips were listed as the unhealthiest food in the world, followed by white bread and processed meats.

Then, Warner and Chiaverini talked about a new study from DatePsychology, which reports that almost 50% of young men between the ages of 18-25 said they have never approached women for dates in-person.

Chris Jones

Chris Jones hynotized a 'Windy City Weekend' audience member Friday.

Warner and Chiaverini then welcomed Chris Jones into the studio.

Jones is perhaps the only stand-up comedian in the country who is also a world-class hypnotist. He averages over 200 shows per year at clubs and arenas throughout the country, where he specializes in his unique blend of comedy and hypnotism.

He continued that tradition in the "Windy City Weekend" studio Friday morning, when he called up a member of the audience to hypnotize him.

Jones will be the featured performer at Zanies Comedy Club in their Chicago and Rosemont locations later this month. He will be in Chicago on March 18, and he will be in Rosemont on March 30.

Bite Bracket

Play 'Windy City Weekend's' 'Bite Bracket.'

Warner and Chiaverini then introduced a new feature which will be going on this month.

It's like the post-season NCAA college basketball tournament, but it involves Chicago restaurants.

The feature is called "The Windy City Bite Bracket."

With input from the "Windy City Weekend" staff, they've picked 32 of the favorite restaurants serving hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza and sandwiches in Chicago.

Viewers will pick their favorite spots from these 32 choices on the "Windy City Weekend" Facebook and Instagram pages.

Every Friday this month, there will be a new round in the tournament. On the first Friday in April on "Windy City Weekend," Warner and Chiaverini will announce the "chomp-ian."

Roeper's Reviews

Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.

Warner and Chiaverini then had their weekly visit from film critic Richard Roeper, who reviewed three new releases in theaters and on streaming devices.

'Mickey 17' - Spend

Roeper started off with a positive review for the new science fiction comedy, "Mickey 17." This film, starring Robert Pattinson, was helmed by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho.

'Deli Boys' - Save

Roeper had reservations about the new Hulu series "Deli Boys." This series, about two Pakistani-American brothers who learn that their late father was a crime boss, was set in Philadelphia but filmed entirely in Chicago.

'Queen of the Ring' - Spend

The film critic finished his segment with a positive review for the theatrical film "Queen of the Ring." This sports bio-pic is about pioneering female pro wrestler Mildred Burke, who started her career in the 1930s.

Live Studio Audience on March 14

Watch 'Windy City Weekend' live in-studio next Friday.

Warner and Chiaverini closed the show by inviting viewers to see the show live and in-person at our studios at 190 N. State St. on Friday, March 14.

You can get tickets to that live "Windy City Weekend" show by emailing us at wcwaudience@gmail.com.