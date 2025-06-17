Former Downers Grove South High School teacher facing 52 additional charges in sex abuse case

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A former west suburban teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student is facing 52 additional charges in connection with the case, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

Christina Formella, a 30-year-old former Downers Grove South High School teacher and soccer coach, appeared at a status hearing on Tuesday morning.

The alleged victim, who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged abuse, and his parents went to the Downers Grove Police Department to report Formella, who was his soccer coach and tutor, on March 15.

Formella originally appeared in court on March 17 to face one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, one count of Criminal Sexual Assault and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

SEE ALSO | Downers Grove South HS teacher pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges: docs

But she is now facing additional charges related to previously unknown sexual abuse and assault of the student, the state's attorney's office said.

The alleged abuse began in January 2023 and continued through August or September 2024.

During that time, Formella and the victim allegedly engaged in sexual acts at least 50 times, including at least 45 times at the school and multiple other times at her home. Formella also allegedly sent the student texts "that were grooming in nature," the state's attorney's office said.

READ MORE | Downers Grove South HS teacher charged with sex abuse after teen's mom finds explicit texts: docs

Formella is now charged with an additional 20 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, 20 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, six counts of Indecent Solicitation of a Child and six counts of Grooming.

A judge denied the state's request to deny Formella pre-trial release, but she is not allowed to go to the school or contact the victim or anyone under 18 years old.

Formella's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 4.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.