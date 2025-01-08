McHenry woman, 50, charged in deadly Island Lake hit-and-run crash

McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 50-year-old woman from McHenry has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in unincorporated Island Lake last fall.

Police say on the night of September 27, 2024, 24-year-old Austin Stanek of Island Lake was walking with a group of people in the 4300-block of Roberts Road, when a white SUV hit him and then took off.

Investigators spent months collecting evidence, including the suspect's car which was found in a garage in Lakemoor.

Police finally made an arrest Monday. Christine Eilers of McHenry is charged with two felonies: leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and failure to comply or report a crash involving death.

She appeared in court Tuesday.

