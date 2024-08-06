Christkindlmarket will not return to Wrigleyville this year

The iconic Christmas event will return in November to the Daley Plaza and Aurora.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Christkindlmarket will not return to Wrigleyville this year.

The beloved market will only be at two locations this year due to a sporting event, according to organizers.

The announcement was made on Monday. Organizers said they had to cancel the Wrigleyville location because of the NHL Winter Classic.

Christkindlmarket will continue to bring holiday cheer in Daley Plaza and Aurora's RiverEdge Park.

Both locations open on November 22 and are open through Christmas Eve.

At both locations, visitors can get iconic mugs and enjoy international and local foods.

Admission is free. The event will be open daily in Chicago, but only available Thursday through Sunday in Aurora.

