Body found after building explosion in Cicero, 11 families displaced, officials say

A building exploded, causing another building to catch fire Saturday on Central Avenue in Cicero, officials said.

A building exploded, causing another building to catch fire Saturday on Central Avenue in Cicero, officials said.

A building exploded, causing another building to catch fire Saturday on Central Avenue in Cicero, officials said.

A building exploded, causing another building to catch fire Saturday on Central Avenue in Cicero, officials said.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A body was found during an investigation after an apartment building exploded Saturday in the west suburbs, officials said.

A family initially said no one was inside at the time of the explosion.

The explosion happened in Saturday afternoon at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Central Avenue in Cicero, officials said.

In an update Sunday, officials said an unidentified body was found in the debris.

A neighboring building caught fire due to the explosion and another building was also damaged, officials.

At least units were affected and 11 families have been displaced by the explosion and fire. They are being assisted by the town, Cicero officials said.

Cicero police and fire are investigating the cause of the explosion.

No further information was immediately available.