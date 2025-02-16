24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Building explodes, another catches fire in Cicero, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 16, 2025 12:31AM
CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple buildings were damaged after a home exploded Saturday in the west suburbs, officials said.

The explosion happened in the afternoon at a building in the 2200 block of Central Avenue in Cicero, officials said.

No one was inside the building at time of the explosion, but one family has been displaced from their home.

A neighboring building caught fire due to the explosion and another building was also damaged, officials.

Cicero police and fire have responded to the scene and are investigating the cause of the explosion.

No further information was immediately available.

