Cicero receives $96M in federal funds to address flooding concerns

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban town will receive millions of dollars to help prevent flooding.

In July 2023, the west suburbs were hit with torrential rains which led to major flooding.

Thousands reported rain-related damage to their properties.

This week, Cicero announced the town received $96 million in federal grants to address the issue.

Cicero's award is one of the largest in the nation granted from Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The town's board also allocated more than $1.1 million to help in flood mitigation.

To learn more about the grant, click here.