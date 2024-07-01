West Side residents still struggling with clean-up one year after major flooding

Despite over $300 million approved by FEMA for Cook County, West Side residents are still struggling with clean-up from Chicago flooding one year ago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been one year since devastating floods on Chicago's West Side.

Last year, torrential rains hit the city, leading to major flooding. Hundreds of homes were damaged, and residents still desperately need help.

A year later, John Carr recalled, his basement had waist-deep water. The water receded, leaving damage and growing mold, still.

"I just don't have the money. I do little at a time now, but I just don't have the money," Carr said.

His story is not unusual. Volunteers with the Westside Long Term Recovery Group said they respond to a resident needing help, and they find others on the block with mold and damage that exist from flooding last June and July.

"Some areas, it's chest-high," said volunteer Larry Rogers. "It's not healthy for him, his kids or anyone in this building, because the ventilation system goes up, and everyone here is breathing it."

On Monday, community organizers and residents reported that the group has helped 85 homeowners get mold out of their basements, and they have more than 200 on their list.

"People are inhaling mold. There are some people who have not been checked out with the mold," said resident Roman Morrow.

State Rep. LaShawn Ford also spoke on Monday.

"People are traumatized. You have mental health problems from the flood, physical health problems," Ford said.

SEE ALSO | FEMA funds available to Cook County residents impacted by flooding after Biden declares disaster

Despite over $300 million approved by Federal Emergency Management Agency for Cook County, residents on the West Side and elsewhere told ABC7 the money was not enough, and the appeals process is slow and complicated.

Volunteers said most of the residents waiting for help are seniors on fixed incomes.

"You can only do so much free work, especially when chemicals cost $200 a bottle. This is a struggle we are in here," said Jacqueline Reed with the Westside Long Term Recovery Group.

Some of the flood victims used their basement units for rentals to balance their budgets, but with mold remediation and repairs needed in those units, that income was lost, making their budgets even tighter.

Carr said he is out rental income and is appealing for FEMA money.

In the meantime, the volunteers of Westside Long Term Recovery Group said, some grants have allowed the work to continue, but they welcome more help as their waitlist grows.