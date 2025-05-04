24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man arrested in connection to 2016 fatal shooting in Cicero after fleeing to Mexico, police say

Sunday, May 4, 2025 12:59AM
CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest has been made nearly a decade after a 22-year-old Cicero man was shot and killed.

Julio Servin was murdered on August 21, 2016, Cicero officials said.

Witnesses said the victim was walking down the street with friends near 23rd Street and Central Avenue, where he was confronted by a shooter, officials said.

Victor Martinez was arrested in connection to Servin's murder, police announced Saturday.

Martinez allegedly fled to Mexico after the 2016 shooting.

U.S. Marshals Service arrested Martinez when he returned to Midway Airport on Thursday, Cicero police said.

Martinez was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder.

No further information was immediately available.

