Insurance denies man life-saving lung transplant as he was preparing for procedure at Northwestern

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- A Southern California man was preparing to fly across the country for a life-changing double-lung transplant when his insurance company denied him coverage.

Deron Wells is battling stage 4 lung cancer.

The husband and father of three is also now battling his insurance company.

"I am really sad that my life is in the hands of these decision-makers who seem to make these decisions in such a cold way," Wells said.

The 59-year-old and his family say Cigna had approved him for procedures that would allow him to be transferred to Northwestern Medicine in Chicago for a clinical trial double lung transplant he had been medically approved for.

As they were preparing to leave UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center on Friday, Cigna denied coverage for both the transplant and medical transfer to Illinois.

"The last option we have is for us to take him to Northwestern, period. I hope Cigna really understands the seriousness of the situation. We're not just a number. We are talking about his life," his wife Janet Savarimuthu said.

Lung transplants are not a standard treatment for lung cancer.

"Our coverage guidelines are grounded in national clinical standards to help ensure the best possible outcomes for patients," Cigna Healthcare said in a statement.

As Wells awaits an appeal, friends have launched a campaign to help him get the life-saving transplant.

"Deron deserves this chance that we're fighting so hard to make sure that he gets," his friend Scott Kern said.

The once active and healthy father says his fight for life isn't over.

"I'm truly hoping that Cigna will change its tune and will have a positive outlook on this because I'm not done yet," Wells said.

Wells was told that he would get a response to his appeal by Thursday.