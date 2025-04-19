CIRCLE Foundation gala to raise money to send students on summer mission trip to Ghana

The CIRCLE Foundation gala at Alhambra Palace Restaurant will raise money for Innovations High School students to go on a Ghana summer mission trip.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago organization is transforming young lives through outreach and education.

The CIRCLE Foundation will host its 16th Annual Gala & Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, April 26 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the prestigious Alhambra Palace Restaurant in Chicago.

Proceeds from the gala will help send students from Innovations High School on transformative volunteer trip to Ghana this summer.

In 2024, the CIRCLE Foundation and Innovations High School embarked on their inaugural journey to Ghana, engaging in a culturally enriching educational experience.

Volunteers dedicated their efforts to the Church of Christ Basic School in Cape Coast, an institution grappling with critical challenges, including a lack of electricity and deteriorating facilities. The team worked diligently to repaint the school, restored electricity that had been vandalized, and provided essential donations to support its students.

Following meaningful discussions with school administrators, the CIRCLE Foundation proudly adopted the school as part of their ongoing commitment to uplift and empower underserved communities.

For tickets, donations, and more information about the CIRCLE Foundation's 16th Annual Gala & Scholarship Fundraiser, please visit circlefound.org.