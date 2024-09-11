City of Chicago hiring freeze will not impact public safety positions, Mayor Brandon Johnson says

There was a Chicago budget update Wednesday. Mayor Brandon Johnson said a hiring freeze will not impact public safety positions or essential services.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson made his first public appearance Wednesday since announcing a citywide hiring freeze Monday to address a projected $223 million dollar budget deficit for 2024.

Johnson's administration clarified the hiring freeze will not include positions in public safety and those essential services will not be impacted.

The mayor spoke publicly Wednesday morning at an event in Little Village, addressing questions about new budgetary restrictions, including a citywide hiring freeze.

"As a city we have to be prudent and fiscally responsible in this moment," Johnson said. "We don't want to have to cut any services. I made that very clear. You know, I've been an organizer. I've been an elected official, and I know the damage that has been done over the course of bad decisions."

The mayor's office told ABC7 public safety personnel are exempt from the current hiring freeze, which they say ensures essential services remain fully supported.

Alderman Jason Ervin Chairs the City Council Budget Committee. He shed some light on how the hiring freeze may work.

"There will be impacts to police, but it will not be to what we call frontline service officers," Ervin said. "Now, may they not be able to hire a clerk? Yeah that may be a possibility."

The city faces a nearly $223 million dollar year-end projected deficit, and a nearly $1 billion deficit for 2025. Ervin said fixing the shortfalls should start on the expense side.

"I think that we can definitely get more efficient in operations," Ervin said. "Now, can we get $900 million more efficient? No, but there's definitely some ways that we can get more efficient in our budgetary process."

Mayor Johnson campaigned on a pledge to not raise property taxes and stuck to that pledge while planning this year's budget, but this time around it may not be possible.

"I think part of the challenge is that we as being fiscally responsible, as costs increase and as revenue stays flat, you're inevitably going to run into a problem," Ervin said. "The bottom line is that we have to bring all people to the table to work at comprehensive solutions, so we don't have to go through this fire drill on an annual basis."

Budget hearings begin in October. City leaders have their hands full as they try to close a significant gap.

