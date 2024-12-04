City to clear Humboldt Park homeless encampment this week; advocates urge leaders to reconsider

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Advocates for those experiencing homelessness rallied on Wednesday against plans to clear a tent encampment.

The encampment is located in Humboldt Park. The city plans to remove it starting Friday morning.

After clearing it out, Chicago police and the Park District would enforce municipal codes that prohibit overnight stays and tents in park.

The advocates want the city to reconsider.

Alderperson Jessie Fuentes, who represents the 24th Ward said those who are displaced would be offered access to support services as well as the option to move into housing or shelters with fewer rules for entry.

This comes as Johnson announced a plan to close migrant shelters by the end of the year.

The city will move to a "One System Initiative" for addressing the problem of homelessness starting Jan. 1, 2025.

