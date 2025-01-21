Elgin officials have arranged to move residents to nearby Lexington hotel, whether they like or not

So-called Elgin tent city for homeless to be cleared out this week after $2.5M contract approved

A so-called tent city for the homeless along the Fox River in Elgin will be cleared out after fires; residents will move to the Lexington hotel.

A so-called tent city for the homeless along the Fox River in Elgin will be cleared out after fires; residents will move to the Lexington hotel.

A so-called tent city for the homeless along the Fox River in Elgin will be cleared out after fires; residents will move to the Lexington hotel.

A so-called tent city for the homeless along the Fox River in Elgin will be cleared out after fires; residents will move to the Lexington hotel.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A so-called tent city in Elgin will be cleared out this week.

The Elgin City Council approved a $2.5 million contract to remove the eight-acre site along the Fox River.

The process will take about two weeks.

The encampment has existed for decades.

But, it became a safety concern after some fires last year.

The city and social service staffers are working to move residents to the nearby Lexington hotel.

"Once they're out, fencing will go up. After Feb. 15, if anybody returns here, they'll be trespassing," Elgin spokesperson Jeff Knox said.

The city has budgeted enough for 120 days for residents at the hotel. During that time, they say they'll work on finding permanent homes for them.

Visit ElginIL.gov/EHR, for more information.