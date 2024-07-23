Clarendon Hills team representing Illinois in Little League Softball World Series

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- They are suburban softball stars.

The Little League Team from Clarendon Hills representing Illinois in the Little League Softball World Series.

They're three wins away from the national championship title.

The team captains joined ABC7 to talk about their upcoming game against Missouri. They also talked about how long they have played together and what they are hearing from their friends and family back home.

The championship game is Friday. You can see all the games on ESPN+.