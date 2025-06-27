Class action lawsuit filed against Walmart alleging firing of Black workers with criminal records

A class action lawsuit was filed against Walmart alleging the firing of Black workers with criminal records; former workers rallied in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A class action lawsuit was filed Thursday against Walmart for firing Black workers with criminal records.

Former workers, attorneys and advocates gathered in Federal Plaza downtown Chicago Thursday morning to talk about it.

"Having a record does not define you or your character," said Marcos Ceniceros, with Warehouse Workers for Justice. "It should not determine your worth, and it certainly shouldn't be used as an excuse to fire Black workers trying to build a better life."

Some of those fired, like plaintiff Mark Balentine, worked for a subcontractor for years but were let go when Walmart took over and did background checks.

"It's about hundreds of Black workers like me, who was tragically discarded and left to fend for themselves, not because we couldn't do our jobs, but because of something in our past," Balentine said.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.