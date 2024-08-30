Coco Jones releases reimagined song from Disney's 'The Princess and the Frog'

Jones revisited the timeless classic "Almost There" with a "more melodic and more sultry and more soulful" lens

LOS ANGELES -- To celebrate World Princess Week, Grammy Award-winning artist Coco Jones recorded and released a new music video for a reimagined version of the timeless classic "Almost There," from Disney's "The Princess and the Frog."

When it came to re-recording the beloved song, Jones explained that she approached it by adding elements of her style into the piece.

"I'm an R &B singer, and I think for me, it's so important to have harmonies, a really catchy rhythm, and kind of take this classic theme and make it, you know, more melodic and more sultry and more soulful."

The rendition of "Almost There" was released as a part of the Disney Princess "Create Your World" campaign, which works to "inspire girls today and give them the opportunity and tools to use their imaginations, try new things, and believe in themselves with the fun and magic that Disney Princesses bring to every part of life."

Jones said "princesses have always been such an inspiration to me and my little sister as we grew up, and I love the representation that Tiana has on the world and on young Black girls and it's really exciting for me to be a part of continuing to make these classic, beautiful songs with beautiful messaging more modern and see what new generation they inspire."

You can watch the video here.

Coco Jones' version of "Almost There" is a part of an ongoing collaboration with musical artists in a variety of genres to reimagine timeless Disney Princess songs throughout the "Create Your World" campaign. Stay tuned for more announcements regarding featured songs and artists.