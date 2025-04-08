Sweepstakes will select Illinois resident to switch on Buckingham Fountain this year

The Chicago Buckingham Fountain turn-on ceremony in Grant Park unofficially kicked off summer 2024 on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sweepstakes event will select a northern Illinois resident to switch on Buckingham Fountain this year.

ComEd is teaming up with the Chicago Park District for the 11th consecutive Switch on Summer event in Grant Park.

The free event is happening on Saturday, May 10, running from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All sweepstakes entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CT on April 18. To enter, click here.

The event will feature a preview of the Chicago Park District's popular Night Out in the Parks summer event series lineup, along with access to ComEd customer resources, including bill assistance, energy efficiency programs, home energy saving tips and more.

For the latest Switch on Summer updates, visit ComEd.com/SwitchOnSummer.

