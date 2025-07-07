Applications open for ComEd's Customer Relief Fund grants for residents, non-profits

Fund will provide grants up to $500 for residents and $1,000 for non-profits
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd customers can begin applying for grants to offset the cost of keeping cool this summer.
ComEd's Customer Relief Fund will provide grants of up to $500 for residential customers with past due balances.
Non-profit organizations can receive up to a $1,000.
Customers can apply by contacting the Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago and the Salvation Army directly or applying online. .
For more information, visit Comed.com.