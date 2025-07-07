24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Applications open for ComEd's Customer Relief Fund grants for residents, non-profits

Fund will provide grants up to $500 for residents and $1,000 for non-profits

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 7, 2025 12:37PM
Applications open for ComEd's Customer Relief Fund
ComEd customers can begin applying for Customer Relief Fund grants to offset the cost of keeping cool this summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd customers can begin applying for grants to offset the cost of keeping cool this summer.

ComEd's Customer Relief Fund will provide grants of up to $500 for residential customers with past due balances.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Non-profit organizations can receive up to a $1,000.

Customers can apply by contacting the Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago and the Salvation Army directly or applying online. .

For more information, visit Comed.com.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW