Fund will provide grants up to $500 for residents and $1,000 for non-profits

Applications open for ComEd's Customer Relief Fund grants for residents, non-profits

ComEd customers can begin applying for Customer Relief Fund grants to offset the cost of keeping cool this summer.

ComEd customers can begin applying for Customer Relief Fund grants to offset the cost of keeping cool this summer.

ComEd customers can begin applying for Customer Relief Fund grants to offset the cost of keeping cool this summer.

ComEd customers can begin applying for Customer Relief Fund grants to offset the cost of keeping cool this summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd customers can begin applying for grants to offset the cost of keeping cool this summer.

ComEd's Customer Relief Fund will provide grants of up to $500 for residential customers with past due balances.

Non-profit organizations can receive up to a $1,000.

Customers can apply by contacting the Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago and the Salvation Army directly or applying online. .

For more information, visit Comed.com.