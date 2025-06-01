ComEd summer price hike begins today | How it will impact your electric bill

Your monthly ComEd bill could soon be going up as much as $10 a month.

There will be about a 10-15% increase in ComEd electric bills, and it will stay that way for the next year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Sunday, June 1, ComEd prices will rise significantly, according to the utility company.

The Citizens Utility Board estimates the increase could cost customers an extra $10.60 a month.

ComEd says because of factors like extreme weather and spikes from high energy users - like data centers - demand is outpacing supply and costs are getting more expensive. Capacity charge will now increase for all ComEd customers.

"ComEd does not profit from this increase. ComEd is responsible for the 'delivery' portion of bills," ComEd said.

That's the extra payment customers pay power plant operators so they have enough reserve electricity available.

"Customers could easily end up paying well over $100 extra on their power bills over the next 12 months," CUB communications director Jim Chilsen said.

CUB is calling on ComEd to work with customers who will struggle to stay connected.

On their website, ComEd has energy-saving tips and bill assistance options as well as a low-income discount program to help manage these new higher costs.

