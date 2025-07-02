24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Community donations help Luv City continue youth programs

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 12:54PM
Community donations help Luv City continue youth programs
Luv City is a West Side no- profit helping teens from all over Chicago get engaged to help reduce violence, by introducing them to media production.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Luv City is a West Side non-profit helping teens from all over Chicago get engaged to help reduce violence by introducing them to media production.

From July through early August, Luv City will work with 40 youth for its 4th annual Summer Institute. The organization's recent fundraiser and an anonymous donation are helping the program continue this summer, and Luv City continues to explore new grant opportunities to expand its mission.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Luv City Founder Dre Rodriguez and his son, Lil Dre, who is a program instructor, joined ABC7 to discuss their ongoing anti-violence prevention efforts and the importance of community support.

For more information, visit luvcity.org.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW