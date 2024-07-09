Community fights park district plans to close Palatine Stables

The Palatine Park District Board first voted to close the stables in May, much to the disappointment of the owners of some 65 horses who are boarded there.

The Palatine Park District Board first voted to close the stables in May, much to the disappointment of the owners of some 65 horses who are boarded there.

The Palatine Park District Board first voted to close the stables in May, much to the disappointment of the owners of some 65 horses who are boarded there.

The Palatine Park District Board first voted to close the stables in May, much to the disappointment of the owners of some 65 horses who are boarded there.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- There's new push to save the Palatine Stables on Monday night after the park district announced plans to close the facility at the end of the summer.

Jamie Berger and her 5-year-old daughter, Addie, are at the Palatine Stables every day, taking care of their horse, Ducky.

They live only a few minutes away, for now.

"If they close it down, I don't know what the reality of our situation is. And that's really sad for all of us," Berger said.

The stables have been in Palatine for more than 70 years, owned by the park district for the last 30-plus. But the park district board says the buildings are badly in need of costly repairs.

"It was estimated to replace all the posts in the barn, it would have to be taken apart and rebuilt. It would be about $2.6 million. We don't have that money in the budget right now," said Palatine Park Board President Terry Ruff.

Supporters hoping to save the stables from closing have been out in force for Monday night's park district board meeting, where the issue is up for a revote to satisfy open meetings laws.

The Palatine Park District Board first voted to close the stables in May, much to the disappointment of the owners of some 65 horses who are boarded there.

The stables also host numerous events, including show competitions.

Jenny Yocum has had horses there for 25 years. She filed suit to try to force the board to keep the stables open.

"I live just five minutes away to be close to the barn. My horse is here. My closest friends are here. This is my family, and they are tearing a family apart," Yocum said.

Stable supporters marched in Palatine's July 4 parade and said they received overwhelming approval from the crowd. More than 5,600 Palatine residents have signed a petition, asking to keep the stables open.

Mike Hoffman is in construction and boards his horse Rowan there. He questions the engineering report and estimated cost of repairs.

"That's why I've been in this fight. It shouldn't make sense to you either. Here we are, standing in this 'unsafe' barn," Hoffman said.

The park district's plan is to close the stables in November. They say that would give everyone time to find a new place to board their horse. Supporters who want to keep it open, however, say they are not giving up.