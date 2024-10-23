Families of missing Black women, girls demand action at Chicago public safety committee meeting

Community leaders and families of missing Black women and girls demanded action Wednesday at Chicago's public safety committee meeting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Families of missing Black women and girls demanded more from those in power at Chicago's public safety committee meeting Wednesday. They said they want more accountability from police.

It's been eight years since Bridget Rouse saw her sister, Sonya.

"There is not an hour, a day... or week that I am not cradling my mother's tears," Rouse said.

She said in the missing person's police report, it didn't just show her last name and report number, but another characteristic.

"CW. Colored woman," Rouse said.

Sonya Rouse, Diamond and Tiaonda Bradley, and Daisy Hayes are just some of the Black women and girls who have yet to be found.

According to Chicago police data, of the 58 active missing persons cases from this year, 31% are Black women and girls. Those numbers have been consistent over generations and led to the outrage seen Wednesday at Chicago's public safety committee meeting, where survivors and families directly impacted spoke out.

"I was shot five times. I've been stabbed over 13 times. I've been trunked again and kidnapped again," trafficking survivor Brenda Myers Powell said. "The thing that kept me alive was that I knew somebody was looking for me."

The nearly dozen families and organizations said while they have spent years looking for their loved ones, the police have not.

Chicago Police Commander Jarrod Smith, who is with the investigative unit, was challenged Wednesday on how his department has handled missing persons cases but appeared to fall short in gaining the confidence of those in attendance.

"I know the administration says this is a priority, but I don't know why we only have the commander for youth investigations here?" 49th Ward Ald. Maria Hadden said. "Where's the superintendent?"

According to reporting done by the Invisible Institute, "in recent years, over 40% of records are missing critical data points and missing persons reports are some of the last CPD reports still kept on paper."

"When officers are falling short, I'll say it again, I say it all the time, that's when you call for a supervisor," Commander Smith said.

"It's a lot of accountability that has not been took... and it's on their part," said Khalil Cotton with the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization.

Community members argued that missing person's cases involving Black women and girls often get closed prematurely without the family's knowledge.

"They closed cases without even telling you that it's a closed case," Rouse said.

They continue to call for more action and accountability from police.

"The Chicago Police Department works based on zip code," Rouse said.