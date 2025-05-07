24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi running for US Senate

ByLeah Hope and Lissette Nuñez WLS logo
Wednesday, May 7, 2025 9:26AM
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says he will run for the U.S. Senate opening with Dick Durbin's decision to not seek reelection.

Krishnamoorthi is planning three events Friday to kick off his campaign.

"Senator Dick Durbin is a titan who will go down as one of the most effective and dedicated public servants in Illinois history. I am deeply humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends, family members, and community leaders encouraging me, a fellow son of downstate, to run for the U.S. Senate," Krishnamoorthi said.

One of those events will be In Chicago, another in Schaumburg and another in his hometown of Peoria.

Krishnamoorthi is joining Congresswoman Robin Kelly and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton as announced Democratic candidates. Congresswoman Laura Underwood and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel could potentially join the Democratic race with Rep. Darin LaHood a potential Republican candidate.

