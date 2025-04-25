The endorsement comes after Senator Dick Durbin declines to run for reelection

Governor JB Pritzker to endorse Juliana Stratton for Senate, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is set to endorse Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton for U.S. Senate, sources say.

Lieutenant Governor Stratton officially announced her candidacy Thursday, one day after Senator Dick Durbin announced he would retire at the end of his term in 2026.

Governor Pritzker is expected to make the announcement at her kick-off event in Bronzeville Friday morning, giving her a strong start to her campaign.

Stratton is the first major Democrat to announce her candidacy with rumored potential candidates including Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Lauren Underwood, Robin Kelly, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, State Treasurer Mike Frerichs and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Senator Durbin said on Thursday he does not plan on making any endorsements.