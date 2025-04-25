24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Governor JB Pritzker to endorse Juliana Stratton for Senate, sources say

The endorsement comes after Senator Dick Durbin declines to run for reelection

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 25, 2025 12:44PM
Governor JB Pritzker is set to endorse Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton for U.S. Senate with Dick Durbin retiring, sources say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is set to endorse Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton for U.S. Senate, sources say.

Lieutenant Governor Stratton officially announced her candidacy Thursday, one day after Senator Dick Durbin announced he would retire at the end of his term in 2026.

Governor Pritzker is expected to make the announcement at her kick-off event in Bronzeville Friday morning, giving her a strong start to her campaign.

RELATED: Illinois Senator Dick Durbin announces he will not run for reelection: 'Time to pass the torch'

Stratton is the first major Democrat to announce her candidacy with rumored potential candidates including Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Lauren Underwood, Robin Kelly, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, State Treasurer Mike Frerichs and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Senator Durbin said on Thursday he does not plan on making any endorsements.

