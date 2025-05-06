Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly running for US Senate

Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced Tuesday she is running for the U.S. Senate.

Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced Tuesday she is running for the U.S. Senate.

Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced Tuesday she is running for the U.S. Senate.

Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced Tuesday she is running for the U.S. Senate.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced she'll run for Dick Durbin's senate seat.

This comes after last month, Senator Dick Durbin announced he's retiring and will not seek reelection.

Kelly is running on making communities safer and holding gun dealers accountable for illegal firearm sales, lowering costs for families, and expanding health care coverage.

She's served Illinois' Second Congressional District since 2013, which includes southern Cook, Will, and Kankakee Counties.

Prior to serving in Congress, she was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives and served as Chief Administrative Officer of Cook County

Kelly joins Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in the race for Durbin's Senate seat.

Other possible contenders include Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, former Mayor Rahm Emanuel. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday he is not running.