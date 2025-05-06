24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly running for US Senate

ByLissette Nuñez WLS logo
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 10:09AM
IL Congresswoman Robin Kelly running for US Senate
Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced Tuesday she is running for the U.S. Senate.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced she'll run for Dick Durbin's senate seat.

This comes after last month, Senator Dick Durbin announced he's retiring and will not seek reelection.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Kelly is running on making communities safer and holding gun dealers accountable for illegal firearm sales, lowering costs for families, and expanding health care coverage.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs not running for US Senate

She's served Illinois' Second Congressional District since 2013, which includes southern Cook, Will, and Kankakee Counties.

Prior to serving in Congress, she was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives and served as Chief Administrative Officer of Cook County

SEE ALSO: Governor JB Pritzker endorses Juliana Stratton for Senate

Kelly joins Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in the race for Durbin's Senate seat.

Other possible contenders include Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, former Mayor Rahm Emanuel. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday he is not running.

RELATED: Illinois Senator Dick Durbin announces he will not run for reelection: 'Time to pass the torch'

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW