Convicted child sex offender suspected of taking photos of boys at Joliet pool, police say

Convicted child sex offender Farrell Theis, 61, of Romeoville is now suspected of taking photos of boys at a Joliet Park District pool, police said.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban man, who is a registered sex offender, is now facing charges for allegedly taking pictures of young people at a Joliet Park District facility.

Farrell Theis, 61, of Romeoville is charged with Child Pornography by a Sex Offender.

Theis is accused of taking pictures last month of young boys at a park district pool on West Jefferson Street in Joliet, police said.

A staff member at the Joliet Park District facility told officers Theis was an employee of a third-party company that serviced vending machines at the facility.

Detectives said Theis is a registered sex offender, and images of the high school swimmers were recovered from his cell phone.

Theis was arrested during a traffic stop this week.

No further information was immediately available.

