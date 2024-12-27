Cook County official Samantha Steele appears in court after DUI arrest on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County official who was charged with driving under the influence last month appeared in court Friday.
Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele was arrested early November on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Steele was charged with a misdemeanor. She had an initial court hearing Friday morning at the Daley Center in the Loop.
ABC7 reached out to the commissioner's office last month for a response, but did not receive any comment.
