Cook County commissioner, prostate cancer survivor hosting Men's Health Fair on South Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 12:49AM
Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry is hosting a Men's Health Fair at Apostolic Church of God on Dorchester Ave. in Woodlawn this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry is a survivor.

For the fourth straight year, the commissioner will host a Men's Health Fair coming up this Thursday in Woodlawn.

Lowry joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Apostolic Church of God, located at 6320 S. Dorchester Ave.

It will include PSA screenings, health assessments immunizations, and a variety of free giveaways.

Visit www.commissionerlowry.com for more information.

Lowry also recently introduced a resolution to provide free health screenings for Cook County residents within 30 days of their birthday.

