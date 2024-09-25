Cook County commissioner, prostate cancer survivor hosting Men's Health Fair on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry is a survivor.

For the fourth straight year, the commissioner will host a Men's Health Fair coming up this Thursday in Woodlawn.

Lowry joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Apostolic Church of God, located at 6320 S. Dorchester Ave.

It will include PSA screenings, health assessments immunizations, and a variety of free giveaways.

Visit www.commissionerlowry.com for more information.

Lowry also recently introduced a resolution to provide free health screenings for Cook County residents within 30 days of their birthday.