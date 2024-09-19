Cook Co. leaders propose free cancer screenings for resident's during their birthday month

The resolution provides free mammograms and prostate exams in birthday months of Cook Co. residents.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry introduced a resolution that would provide free mammograms and prostate cancer screenings.

The program would be for all Cook County residents within 30 days of their birthday.

Lowry was joined by multiple county commissioners and board President Toni Preckwinkle in supporting the resolution on Thursday.

"It will promote early detection of underlying health conditions," Lowry said. "This resolution will promote increased life expectancy for all Cook County residents.

No details were provided on how the county would pay for this free health service.

To learn more about services offered by Cook County Health, click here.

